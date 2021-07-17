Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patwaris go on strike in Ludhiana, visitors left harried
Members of the Revenue Patwaris Union and Kanungo Association Punjab protesting against the state government at the Mini-Secretariat in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Patwaris go on strike in Ludhiana, visitors left harried

The patwaris demanded hiring of 3,000 employees and reduction in probation period of contractual employees to two years; also sought proper workstations with laptops
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 12:40 AM IST

Members of the Revenue Patwaris Union and Kanungos of the Punjab revenue department went on strike on Friday, leaving visitors at the receiving end.

People visiting for registry, revenue work and land records returned disappointed as patwaris remained on protest from 11am to 2pm at the mini-secretariat.

“I travelled 30km for land registration, but was told to return on Monday. This is sheer harassment. The government must either resolve the employees’ issues or provide alternatives to avoid inconvenience to the public,” said Gurkipral Singh, who came from Payal.

Harjeet Singh from Doraha, who needed a copy of a land record, said he waited till 2pm for the employees to return, but had to leave empty handed.

Raising slogans, the patwaris demanded hiring of 3,000 employees and reduction in probation period of contractual employees to two years. They also sought proper workstations with laptops.

“We will continue our agitation till the government fulfils our demands. We will stage a protest on every Thursday and Friday from 11am to 2pm and the government will be responsible for the inconvenience faced by visitors,” said Varinder Pal, general secretary of the Revenue Patwaris Union, Tehsil East.

