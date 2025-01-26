Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Patwaris to continue protest for five more days

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 26, 2025 08:10 AM IST

Jaiveer Chahal, state president of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association said that they have decided to work while wearing black armbands for the next five days to protest over the government’s letter.

The Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association on Saturday held a virtual meeting and they decided to work wearing black bands for the next five days in a protest against the Haryana government for releasing a letter which includes names of 370 “corrupt” patwaris (revenue officials). On January 19, the patwaris had decided to hold similar protests for three days and now they have extended the protest for another five days.

On January 19, the patwaris had decided to hold similar protests for three days and now they have extended the protest for five days. (HT File)
On January 19, the patwaris had decided to hold similar protests for three days and now they have extended the protest for five days. (HT File)

Jaiveer Chahal, state president of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association said that they have decided to work while wearing black armbands for the next five days to protest over the government’s letter.

“No patwari will work in areas outside his jurisdiction. We are exploring options to take legal action against the government. The government should take this letter back and give respect to patwaris,” he added.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On