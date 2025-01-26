Patwaris to continue protest for five more days

The Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association on Saturday held a virtual meeting and they decided to work wearing black bands for the next five days in a protest against the Haryana government for releasing a letter which includes names of 370 “corrupt” patwaris (revenue officials). On January 19, the patwaris had decided to hold similar protests for three days and now they have extended the protest for another five days. On January 19, the patwaris had decided to hold similar protests for three days and now they have extended the protest for five days. (HT File)

Jaiveer Chahal, state president of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association said that they have decided to work while wearing black armbands for the next five days to protest over the government’s letter.

“No patwari will work in areas outside his jurisdiction. We are exploring options to take legal action against the government. The government should take this letter back and give respect to patwaris,” he added.