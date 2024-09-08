PAU conducts beekeeping training for ITBP personnel

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Entomology Department Ludhiana in collaboration with the Directorate of Extension Education, conducted a three-day scientific beekeeping training course at Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Cantonment at Baddowal, Ludhiana. A total of 32 trainees from ITBP, Baddowal; CISF; Amritsar and CISF, Kapurthala participated in this training. An expert giving a demonstration during a three-day ‘Scientific Beekeeping Training’ course at Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Cantonment at Baddowal in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Extension education director Dr MS Bhullar hailed the defense personnel’s service to the country and highlighted the potential of beekeeping as an eco-friendly occupation to earn livelihood. He emphasised that PAU regularly organizes such training at various levels, including district-level Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Entomology department head Dr Manmeet Brar Bhullar noted that the training focused on the scientific principles of beekeeping and the importance of producing high-quality honey using non-chemical methods.

ITBP deputy commandant Naresh Kumar Saini appreciated PAU’s efforts and encouraged trainees to succeed in beekeeping. Course director Dr Jaspal Singh said that this was the third training of its kind for defense personnel aimed at establishing beekeeping units within defense premises and providing post-retirement livelihood opportunities.

Poster-making competition held to create awareness on natural resource conservation

A poster making competition was organised by the rural agricultural work experience (RAWE) programme - group 1 students of the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) at Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana, with the aim of conserving the mother nature and sustaining the use of natural resources. This event was followed by an awareness rally in which students from both the RAWE group and the school actively participated.

During the event, BSc (Hons) Horticulture 4th-year students Aastha, Shaganpreet Kaur, Ravneet Singh, and Gourav Singh highlighted the harmful effects of resource exploitation and emphasized the need for its judicious use. Students further discussed the importance of conserving natural resources and shared practical methods for environmental preservation.

The poster-making competition took place in the school hall, with the winners being awarded certificates and gifts. The event concluded with a rally promoting the conservation of natural resources.