PAU experts discuss agri infra funds, IPR

Punjab agri-business incubator (PABI), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), hosted a virtual session on “Agri infra funds and intellectual property rights” to delve into the transformative potential of the agri-business startups. Punjab agri-business incubator (PABI), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), hosted a virtual session on “Agri infra funds and intellectual property rights” (HT FILE)

In total, 80 participants from diverse sectors, including prominent experts, agri startups and farmers, attended the event to discuss the pivotal role played by the agriculture infrastructure fund in enhancing the nation’s agricultural ecosystem.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal appreciated the role of PABI in nourishing the startup ecosystem and promoting agri-preneurship.

The session featured a panel of experts, including Mani Mittal, team AIF, Punjab, who shared her insights on fund’s implications for agricultural sector. Participants actively engaged in live question and answer sessions to seek clarifications, share experiences and exchange ideas with panellists.

The second part of the session, “Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)”, chaired by Divya Kaushik from Punjab state council of science and technology, provided an in-depth understanding of the importance of IPR for a startup, the process to get an IPR and the government regulations for IPR.

