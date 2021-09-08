Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Agricultural University imparts training to farmer producer organisations
A total of 25 farmer producer organisations participated in the course, which was organised by the directorate of extension education of Punjab Agricultural University in association with NABARD. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Punjab Agricultural University imparts training to farmer producer organisations

Kuldeep Singh, head of Punjab Agricultural University’s department of extension education, said that farmers should form farmer producer organisations to enhance their income
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:14 AM IST

A three-day training course on “agriculture-related activities for farmer producer organisations (FPOs)” concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Wednesday. A total of 25 FPOs participated in the course, which was organised by the directorate of extension education, PAU, in association with NABARD.

Kuldeep Singh, head, department of extension education, said that farmers should form FPOs to enhance their income. Dr TS Riar, additional director of communication, spoke about the role being played by FPOs in modern agriculture.

MS Alam, Satish Kumar Sharma, Sanjeev Rattan Sharma and Tarsem Chand explained honey production and suitable machinery for it, machinery for seed treatment and quality, post-harvest management of fruits and vegetable and machinery for processing of oilseeds, pulses and turmeric.

Sandhya Singh, Khushdeep Dharni and Ramandeep Singh demonstrated the preparation of various food products from cereals, agri-business model and marketing and branding of products. Sukhpreet Kaur and Manpreet Kaur imparted practical training in the preparation of various food items from fruits and vegetables. Lavleesh Garg, extension scientist, informed the participants about skill development trainings.

