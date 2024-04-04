PAU research scholar bags INSPIRE fellowship

A research scholar from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has bagged the INSPIRE fellowship from the department of science and technology, New Delhi. Kaur has completed her BTech (agricultural engineering) and MTech (soil and water engineering). (HT photo)

Jatinder Kaur, a doctorate student from the department of soil and water engineering, college of agricultural engineering and technology (CEAT), under the varsity, has been awarded the fellowship for a period of five years.

Kaur has completed her BTech (agricultural engineering) and MTech (soil and water engineering) from the CEAT and is now completing her doctorate on “development of digital twin to optimise resource consumption and lettuce production under controlled environment” under the guidance of Rakesh Sharda, major advisor and project coordinator, ICAR-Central Institute of Post Harvest Engineering & Technology.

Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal congratulated kaur for her achievement.