21-yr-old student succumbs to injuries, PAU holds prayer meet

A student of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, on Tuesday succumbed to his injuries after his bike crashed at a junction inside the campus three days ago. Condoling the death of the 21-year-old, faculty members and students of PAU organised a prayer meeting at hostel number 1 of the university on Wednesday. After the accident, Khushwinder, a third year B Sc (agriculture) student at PAU was admitted to Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital with critical injuries. (HT Photo)

After the accident, Khushwinder, a third year B Sc (agriculture) student at PAU was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital with critical injuries. The accident had occurred around 10pm on April 1 when Khushwinder along with his friend Fatehveer was travelling from the student field area towards Agronomy chowk on his motorcycle. The two-wheeler crashed into the chowk and then rammed a tree.

Khushwinder suffered major injuries. The pillion rider Fatehveer, however, received only minor injuries. The accident reportedly occurred due to over speeding and lack of visibility.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal expressed grief and offered condolences to the family of the deceased student. He also urged the students to exercise caution with respect to speeding and following traffic rules.

A resident of Fazilka, Khushwinder was staying in boys hostel number 1 at PAU. He remained admitted to the hospital for three days.

Additional director of communication Tejinder Singh Riar said lights and speed breakers have been installed on the majority of the campus roads and, unfortunately, a young life has been lost due to an avoidable accident, he added.

In February this year, two PAU students were left injured after they were hit by a speeding car.