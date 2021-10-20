Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU: Three month training for farm workers concludes
chandigarh news

PAU: Three month training for farm workers concludes

A three-month training course organised by the skill development centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for 22 promoted farm workers of different departments concluded on Monday
Course director and associate director of the skill development centre, PAU, Kuldeep Singh, stated that the training was organised to hone the skill of the field workers. (HT file)
Course director and associate director of the skill development centre, PAU, Kuldeep Singh, stated that the training was organised to hone the skill of the field workers. (HT file)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A three-month training course organised by the skill development centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for 22 promoted farm workers of different departments concluded on Monday. It was organised under the guidance of director of extension education Jaskaran Singh Mahal.

Course director and associate director of the skill development centre, Kuldeep Singh, stated that the course was organised to hone the skill of the field workers.

Course coordinator Rupinder Kaur said that the participants were educated on various aspects of agriculture including crop production, horticulture, vegetables and their insect-pest- disease management; agricultural engineering, cattle rearing, bee-keeping and mushroom cultivation.

The chief guest of the concluding session was additional director, communication, Tejinder Singh Riar. He exhorted the participants to take full advantage of the skills and propel the university to greater heights.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out