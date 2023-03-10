Pay property tax by March 31 to avoid penalty: Ludhiana MC

The municipal corporation (MC) has appealed to residents to pay their property tax for the current year (2022-23) by March 31 to avoid incurring an additional 10% penalty and 18% interest for delayed payment. Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has appealed to residents to pay their property tax for the current year (2022-23) by March 31 to avoid incurring an additional 10% penalty and 18% interest for delayed payment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Apart from the weekdays, the civic body has decided to keep the Suvidha Kendras in all four zonal offices open during working hours on Saturdays (March 11, 18 and 25), Sundays (March 19 and 26) and government holidays (March 23 and March 30) of the month. The decision has been taken to facilitate the residents in submitting the property tax returns.

As per the record of properties available with the MC, over 80,000 building owners are yet to pay property tax for the current year (2022-23) and they will have to pay 20% penalty and 18% interest on payment of tax after March 31. Text messages are also being sent to the residents asking them to pay the tax before the deadline.

The officials stated that the residents can avail 10% rebate on payment of property tax for the current financial year by September 30. No penalty is imposed on payment of tax from October 1 to December 31. The department imposes a 10% penalty on payment of tax from January 1 to March 31. The penalty is increased to 20% and 18% annual interest is also imposed, if the residents fail to pay tax for the current year by March 31.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal appealed to the residents to pay the property tax on time to avoid penalty. The tax collected from the residents is used for providing basic amenities to the residents and for taking up development works.

Avoid long queues, pay tax online

The MC commissioner stated that apart from making tax payment at MC zonal Suvidha Kendras, residents can also submit tax online at mcludhiana.gov.in to avoid standing in long queues.