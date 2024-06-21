Payal resident conceals friend’s death, booked

Following a strange turn of events Payal police booked a Mahpur village resident for causing death due to negligence after he hid his friend’s death, who ended his life by jumping in a canal on February 24 this year. Later, the man himself confessed to officials that he kept mum out of fear and continued hiding the death from his friend’s kin. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Rohit Singh. An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim’s father. The complainant stated that his son, a factory worker, did not return home on February 24, 2024. When they enquired, Rohit stated that he (victim) had alighted from staff bus outside the factory, and he did not meet him after that.

Sub-inspector Husn Lal, who is investigating the case, said the family had filed a missing complaint of on February 26. Meanwhile, Rohit confessed that they had consumed liquor near Sirhind canal in Sirthala village on February 24, where they indulged in a spat. In a fit of rage, his friend had jumped into the canal. Instead of informing anyone about the incident, he returned home and stayed mum.

Victim’s father alleged that if Rohit had informed the police timely, his son could have been saved.

The probe officer said an FIR under Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.