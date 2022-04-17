Payal resident tries to run over 37-year-old man
A resident of Cheema village in Payal tried to run over a resident of the same village on Issru Road on Saturday. After the victim fell on the road, the accused tried to attack him with a sharp-edged weapon. However, the victim managed to escape and take shelter in a nearby house.
The accused, identified as Ramanpreet Singh, suspected that the complainant, Naginder Singh, 37, had an extramarital affair with his wife.
The complainant stated that he was going to Issru village on his bike. When he reached Issru road, the accused tried to run over him. He fell on the road and suffered injuries. Then the accused took out a sharp-edged weapon and ran towards him. According to the victim, he took shelter in a nearby house and informed his relatives, who rushed him to the hospital.
The victim added that the accused had strained relationships with his wife and a divorce case is pending in the court. The accused suspected him of having an affair with his wife.
Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh said an FIR under Sections 307 (murder) , 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (damage) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at the Sadar police station of Khanna. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.
-
Will contribute RS salary for education of farmers’ daughters: Harbhajan
Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said that hJai Hindwill contribute the salary he will get as a member of the Upper House towards the education of farmers' daughters. Singh, who was elected to Rajya Sabha last month, said he will do everything he can for the betterment of the country. Singh was among the five Aam Aadmi Party candidates who were elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.
-
Gautam Budh Nagar reports 70 new Covid-19 cases
Gautam Budh Nagar on Saturday reported 70 new Covid-19 cases that included 14 children, taking the active case load in the district to 218. Since April 9, Gautam Budh Nagar has reported 237 cases out of which 58 are children. On Saturday, eight patients recovered from the virus. District surveillance officer, Dr Manoj Kushwaha, Gautam Budh Nagar added that among the adults, six patients are under hospitalisation at present. Till Friday, there were 40 CVCs across the district.
-
Don’t indulge in malpractices: Punjab panchayat minister to officials
Stressing zero tolerance towards corrupt practices, minister for rural development and panchayats, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development and NRI affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday issued a warning to officials not to indulge in any sort of malpractices, especially while conducting development works in villages. Dhaliwal said officials will not be spared if their direct or indirect share is found in materials used for the development works in villages.
-
ISKCON, Umeed inaugurate youth welfare centres
A mega youth event Impressions 2022 was organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness- Prayagraj, in collaboration with Umeed Foundation, at the AMA Convention Center of Prayagraj, on Saturday. On the occasion, four community and youth welfare centres were inaugurated including two at Susuwahi, Varanasi and one each at Jhalwa and Govindpur in Prayagraj. These centres were established under the social responsibility activities of ISKCON and Umeed.
-
Gang using drones for smuggling drugs from Pakistan busted in Tarn Taran; 3 held
The police on Saturday busted a gang involved in the smuggling of heroin from Pakistan with the arrest of three of its members and recovery of two drones from their possession while investigating a case registered in March. Those arrested have been identified as Surjan Singh of Thathi Khara village, and Hussanpreet Singh, alias Hassi, and Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi of Havelian village.
