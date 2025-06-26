PC chief flays NC govt over resignation statement

Peoples Conference president and Handwara legislator Sajad Lone in a scathing attack on National Conference leadership, questioned their ethical consistency and the sincerity of their rhetoric framing chief minister’s resignation as a path to restoring Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood. Peoples conference chief Sajad Lone (File)

In a statement, Lone said that in the history of NC nobody has ever resigned. “Nobody will ever resign in the future,” he said accusing that the party “believes in the maxim. Power at any cost.”

The remarks of Sajjad Lone came in response to Omar Abdullah’s offer to resign for new elections if statehood is announced by the central government. Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday had said that if statehood is granted to J&K he will ask Lt governor to dissolve the assembly. Omar said that he had seen a “planted report” which mentioned that incase J&K gets statehood new elections are mandatory. The NC won landslide victory in the assembly polls last year, the first elections since J&K had become UT.

Lone cited several examples, including NC’s stance of not resigning when, “Autonomy resolution was rejected by the Union government, when current CM was a Union minister in the government which rejected the autonomy resolution.”

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, Lone remarked that: “On August 5 they had 3 MPs in the Parliament. None of them resigned.” He further said, “In 1989 Farooq Sahib resigned when law and order had broken down completely and the entire NC council of ministers fled the valley.”

Dismissing the chief minister’s recent remarks on resignation, Lone called them, “Yet another series of theatrical tantrums,” and added, “CM Sahib’s statement that he would resign if it paves way for statehood” was hollow, emphasising that “till date the assembly has not passed a resolution on statehood. That describes his seriousness on the issue.”

Without mincing words, Lone threw a direct challenge at Omar Abdullah: “You really mean business. Resign. We all will resign. And sit on protest in Jantar Mantar.”

He further drew a parallel between the CM’s current posturing and past unfulfilled promises, stating that “your statements of intent are as true as the promises you made in the election manifesto.”