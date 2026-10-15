Punjab bandh LIVE: Statewide shutdown over activist Jhota's murder, some schools shut; Patiala toll made free

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Punjab bandh LIVE updates: A day after Parminder Singh Jhota's death in Mansa, angry people vandalised the building housing the killer's medical store on Wednesday

Punjab bandh LIVE updates: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday vowed the strictest punishment for those involved in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, as outrage over the daylight killing spilled into a second day and tensions remained high in Mansa town. Jhota's father, Bhim Singh, launched a scathing attack on the administration and called for a Punjab Bandh on October 15. The demand received support from opposition parties, farmer unions and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Hours after Jhota was shot dead in Mansa, the police on Wednesday arrested the accused, a pharmacy owner, Ashwani Kumar, from Rajasthan even as anger against the killing spilled onto the streets, with mob setting the chemist’s shop ablaze and authorities razing a portion of his house. Jhota’s father gave a Punjab bandh call on Thursday with political parties, including the Congress, Akali Dal, BJP, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, and farmers’ body Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers’ unions and state government employees’ unions extending support to it. The family has also refused to cremate the body. ...Read More

Hours after Jhota was shot dead in Mansa, the police on Wednesday arrested the accused, a pharmacy owner, Ashwani Kumar, from Rajasthan even as anger against the killing spilled onto the streets, with mob setting the chemist’s shop ablaze and authorities razing a portion of his house. Jhota’s father gave a Punjab bandh call on Thursday with political parties, including the Congress, Akali Dal, BJP, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, and farmers’ body Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers’ unions and state government employees’ unions extending support to it. The family has also refused to cremate the body.