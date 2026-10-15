Bikes skid on Kolkata’s rainbow flyover; Bengal govt scrambles for answers

Following videos of motorcycles skidding on rain-soaked, freshly painted roads in West Bengal's Kolkata sparked safety concerns, officials were ordered an investigation into the incidents while some reports claimed began removing the paint on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, the Asansol administration also removed freshly applied paint from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Mor. (Screengrabs from X/@AITCofficial)

Ahead of the festive season, the state government had given several road stretches across Kolkata a colourful makeover. State's urban development and municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul said the Gariahat flyover in south Kolkata, the Chingrighata flyover in the eastern part of the city and a section of Red Road in central Kolkata had been painted in rainbow hues, with due consideration given to safety norms.

Local news channel Taaza claimed workers removed the freshly painted surface of the Chingrighata flyover overnight after a viral video showed three motorbikes skidding on the stretch ahead of Durga Puja. HT could not independently verify this. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari ordered a probe into why the surface became slippery.

Agnimitra Paul directed specialist engineers and officials to investigate the cause, while teams from the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) inspected the site. Special blocks were also installed to regulate vehicle speeds.

An official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said rows of 'cat's eye' road studs have been installed at intervals of 10 metres on the rainbow-painted stretch of Chingrighata Flyover, and the surface of Gariahat Bridge has been scraped to make it rougher and increase friction to prevent accidents, PTI news agency reported.

As a precautionary measure, the Asansol administration also removed freshly applied paint from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Mor. Officials are exploring alternative materials that can provide better grip and remain slip-resistant during rainfall.

Dashcam videos showed bikers skidding on flyover On Wednesday, videos showing motorcycles skidding on a newly painted, rainbow-coloured stretch of a Kolkata flyover went viral on X, triggering safety concerns and a political controversy. Opposition parties, environmentalists and citizens questioned whether the paint used on the roads was suitable for safe driving conditions.

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Ahead of the festive season, the state government had given several road stretches across Kolkata a colourful makeover. Paul said the Gariahat flyover in south Kolkata, the Chingrighata flyover in the eastern part of the city and a section of Red Road in central Kolkata had been painted in rainbow hues, with due consideration given to safety norms.

However, videos showing bikers skidding on the painted stretches after rainfall raised questions about the safety of the beautification drive.

In a video shared by several users on X, two bikers can be seen falling after their motorcycles slipped on the painted stretch of the Chingrighata flyover.

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