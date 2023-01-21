Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PCA announces reward for victorious U-16 Punjab team, coaches

PCA announces reward for victorious U-16 Punjab team, coaches

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 01:22 AM IST

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Dilsher Khanna announced award of ₹1,00,000 for each player who played five or more matches during their way to winning the championship. Remaining players who played less than five matches will be awarded ₹50,000 each.

After Punjab clinched the Vijay Merchant U-16 Trophy by battering Madhya Pradesh in the final on Thursday. (Getty Images)
After Punjab clinched the Vijay Merchant U-16 Trophy by battering Madhya Pradesh in the final on Thursday. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

After Punjab clinched the Vijay Merchant U-16 Trophy by battering Madhya Pradesh in the final on Thursday, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Dilsher Khanna announced award of 1,00,000 for each player who played five or more matches during their way to winning the championship. Remaining players who played less than five matches will be awarded 50,000 each.

Khanna further informed that the team coach Ravneet Singh Ricky will be awarded with performance bonus of 5,00,000 and the support staff, including coach RP Singh will get award of 2,00,000, Ram Babu Shaw will get 1,00,000, and trainer Lavish Chaudhary will get award of 1,50,000.

The team will be felicitated in the upcoming general body meeting. Punjab won the championship in 2017-18, emerged runners-up in 2019-20, and now again the winners in 2022-23. Punjab’s top performers were Vihaan Sharma scoring 978 runs, Aryan Yadav scored 811 runs, and off-spinner Anmoljeet Singh claimed 65 wickets in the season, helping Punjab clinch the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2022-23 title.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out