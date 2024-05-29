PCA to handover cash awards to curators, groundsmen for IPL success

The newly-built Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, hogged the limelight during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for its facilities, pitch and conditions during the T20 tournament, making a remarkable debut. PCA would be getting ₹ 25 lakh from the BCCI under this announcement. PCA has two curators and 20-odd groundsmen. (HT File Photo)

The stadium hosted five IPL matches featuring hosts Punjab Kings and other teams like Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans from March 23 to April 21.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Taking note of the success of IPL matches across the venues, including the Mullanpur stadium, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah expressed his gratitude to the ‘unsung heroes’ of successful India’s T20 season’ and announced substantial financial rewards of ₹25 lakhs per venue for the ground staff and curators at the ten regular IPL venues and ₹10 lakhs per venue for the ground staff at the three additional venues like Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, where Delhi Capitals played their first three home games, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, where Punjab Kings played their last two home games and the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, which became home for the Rajasthan Royals at the back end of the tournament.

The Mullanpur stadium falls in the list of the 10 main venues.

Batting for the curators and the ground staff, PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna,who is away to the USA and with the India team as team manager for the upcoming T20 World Cup, said, “This is a brilliant move by the BCCI secretary. The PCA will be doing this and distributing the amount to our curators and the other ground staff.”

PCA would be getting ₹25 lakh from the BCCI under this announcement. PCA has two curators and 20-odd groundsmen. A new chapter began for PCA as they hosted the IPL games for the first time at their newly-built international stadium in Mullanpur and ever since IPL’s inception in 2008, the Mohali stadium had been hosting IPL matches for PCA.

The two-month-long tournament culminated on Sunday with Kolkata Knight Riders winning their third title with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.