PCJ holds training on fact-checking techniques, tools with journalists
JAMMU: Press Club of Jammu (PCJ) on Friday conducted a training programme for journalists and journalism students on fact-checking methods and tools.
Rakesh Goswami GNI India Training Network trainer, professor, and regional director, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Jammu, conducted the training programme.
The training programme was aimed to combat fake news and misinformation. During the programme, participants were informed about tools for visual and verification.
Goswami informed the journalists about methods, apps, and tools to be adopted to check facts of images, videos, and data received from different sources on social media or other means.
Participants were equipped with different tools and methodologies to deal with dis/misinformation in all its forms. Special attention was given to the different tools that journalists can use to verify different forms of information such as text, images, videos websites, locations, and social media accounts, among others.
In his opening remarks, Goswami said misinformation, and disinformation are the bane of our society and have a huge cost.
“Technology has made it easier to create compelling, believable fake images. Posts that use text and visuals are more believed than textual disinformation. For the uninitiated, distinguishing between original and manipulated images is difficult. It is very important for all of us to learn about the tools and techniques of fact-checking”, he said.
Earlier, two former presidents of the press club of Jammu, Manu Shrivatsa and Ashwani Kumar welcomed Goswami while current president Sanjeev Pargal presented a memento.
Press club vice-president of Zorawar Singh Jamwal, secretary general Dinesh Manhotra, treasurer Channi Anand, Nishikant Khajuria, Kunal Shrivatsa, Vishal Bharat, Dinesh Mahajan, Govind Chouhan, Ajay Menia and Deepak Khajuria (all executive members of PCJ) were present at the training programme.
In MP, a district bans entry of husband, son of women sarpanch to gram sabha meetings
Bhopal/Sagar: Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district has banned the entry of husbands of women sarpanches, known commonly as sarpanch pati, to all gram sabha meetings. The order, which also extends to other family members such as their sons, was issued after it emerged that male members of the families of women sarpanches were not just running the show but even taking oath in their stead.
Bihar FM alleges Centre’s fund cut for SSA, BJP says state’s ploy to hide mess
Bihar's finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Friday said the Centre was “deliberately trying to create a financial crisis in the state”. Citing the example of Centre's flagship Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, Choudhary said the scheme involves fund sharing pattern of 60:40 between the centre and the state government, but there was a a huge shortfall in the central share in the last fiscal. Unfortunately, the trend continues even in the new fiscal, the minister said.
Leh to Manali in 30 hours: Cyclist Adil Teli sets off for world record attempt
SRINAGAR Secretary Tourism, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez flagged off cyclist Adil Teli from tourist reception centre here on Friday morning. Director tourism Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo was also present in the occasion. Hafeez said that Teli is attempting to pedal for the Leh to Manali circuit on Friday morning in around 30 hours. The current record for the distance is 34 hours and 54 minutes.
Urban local bodies’ election in Bihar to be held on Oct 10, 20
Elections for urban local bodies (ULBs) in Bihar will be held in two phases, on October 10 and October 20, and results will be announced on October 12 and October 22, respectively, according to the schedule announced by the state poll panel on Friday. Briefing reporters, state election commissioner Deepak Prasad said that as many as 224 municipal bodies, out of the total 261, will go to vote in two phases.
Punjab: Cabinet scraps ‘Guardians of Governance’ scheme
CHANDIGARH The Punjab Cabinet on Friday decided scrap the 'Guardians of Governance' scheme, a flagship programme of previous Captain Amarinder Singh government to hire ex-servicemen to monitor government programmes. The scheme was launched in the year 2017 by the Punjab government with the objective of monitoring schemes of few departments at the grass root level in an efficient and effective manner.
