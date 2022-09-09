PCJ holds training on fact-checking techniques, tools with journalists

JAMMU: Press Club of Jammu (PCJ) on Friday conducted a training programme for journalists and journalism students on fact-checking methods and tools.

Rakesh Goswami GNI India Training Network trainer, professor, and regional director, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Jammu, conducted the training programme.

The training programme was aimed to combat fake news and misinformation. During the programme, participants were informed about tools for visual and verification.

Goswami informed the journalists about methods, apps, and tools to be adopted to check facts of images, videos, and data received from different sources on social media or other means.

Participants were equipped with different tools and methodologies to deal with dis/misinformation in all its forms. Special attention was given to the different tools that journalists can use to verify different forms of information such as text, images, videos websites, locations, and social media accounts, among others.

In his opening remarks, Goswami said misinformation, and disinformation are the bane of our society and have a huge cost.

“Technology has made it easier to create compelling, believable fake images. Posts that use text and visuals are more believed than textual disinformation. For the uninitiated, distinguishing between original and manipulated images is difficult. It is very important for all of us to learn about the tools and techniques of fact-checking”, he said.

