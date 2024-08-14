PCMSA announces suspension of OPD services on August 16

In a show of solidarity and demand for justice, the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) announced the suspension of Outpatient Department (OPD) services at all public healthcare centres across the state on August 16. In a show of solidarity and demand for justice, the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) announced the suspension of Outpatient Department (OPD) services at all public healthcare centres across the state on August 16. (HT File)

This move comes in response to the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which has sent shockwaves through the medical community nationwide.

The PCMSA is calling for swift justice for the victim, the implementation of a central protection act for healthcare professionals, and the establishment of adequate security measures at public healthcare facilities in Punjab.

The association has clarified that while OPD services would be suspended, emergency and medico-legal services would continue to function as usual to ensure that critical care remained uninterrupted.

In its statement, the PCMSA emphasised its unwavering stance against violence targeting healthcare professionals.

The association expressed frustration with the government’s “inaction” despite numerous appeals for improved safety and security at health institutions.

“The government needs to walk the talk on this issue,” the PCMSA stated, urging authorities to create a secure and conducive environment that will enable healthcare workers to deliver seamless services to the people of Punjab.

Resident docs seek enhanced security measures

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) at the Government Medical College (GMC) and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, has called for an improvement in security measures.

A series of inspections have been made and alarming lapses in the hospital’s current security setup have surfaced. Senior officials from the GMC, Patiala, conducted a thorough inspection late on Tuesday night to assess the security arrangements.

Their findings have pointed out that several security guards were either absent from duty or failed to perform their duties adequately. Consequently, the college administration reprimanded the on-site security supervisor and police personnel. They have also issued strict directives to address these shortcomings.