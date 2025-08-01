PDP chief demands probe into Gujjar youth’s killing, alleges targeted violence

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday visited the family of 21-year-old Parvez Ahmed, a Gujjar youth allegedly killed on July 24 in Surey Chak, Jammu. Condemning the incident as a “cold-blooded murder,” she dismissed police claims of Parvez’s involvement in drug peddling and called it a “fake encounter.” PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)

“Such extra-judicial killings have no place in a democracy. This is state-sponsored terror targeting Gujjar-Bakerwal communities,” Mufti said, demanding a time-bound judicial probe.

Mufti highlighted a disturbing pattern of violence against Gujjar-Bakerwals in 2024-25. Citing cases of alleged custodial deaths, staged encounters, and disappearances—including that of Makhan Din in Kathua, three youths in Kulgam, and Imtiyaz Magray in Kulgam—she said the community is being systematically harassed.

She also mentioned the recent disappearance of Manzoor Ahmad from Kishtawar and a missing tribal student, Muddasir Dhakad, from Kulgam. Thousands from the community have reportedly been detained during seasonal migrations without charges.

Mufti warned that such brutality deepens alienation. “The Gujjar-Bakerwals, once pillars of support for the region, are now treated as disposable,” she said, adding that incidents like the 2018 Kathua rape-murder still haunt the community. She assured the family of Parvez of her party’s full support in the fight for justice.