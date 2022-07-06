PDP demands FIR against BJP leaders for ‘sheltering’ LeT terrorist
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday demanded that an FIR be registered against “pseudo-nationalist leaders” of the saffron party for sheltering arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah.
The Hussain, who was involved in many terror attacks, including bomb blasts in Rajouri and Udhampur, was reported to be heading the IT cell of BJP’s minority morcha, though leaders of the saffron party have refuted this claim.
Alleging that BJP was clandestinely taking “services” of dreaded militants to pursue its divisive agenda and create fear among people, the PDP demanded a high-level probe to ascertain the role of top BJP leaders in the recent terror incident in Jammu province.
“It is all due to patronage of top BJP leaders that Talib Hussain managed to gain entry along with other top leaders of BJP to meet Home Minister Amit Shah”, PDP general secretary Amreek Singh Reen said, while addressing a protest organised by the party against the BJP-militant nexus.
A large number of PDP workers led by Reen attended the protest held at Gandhi Nagar. PDP workers raised slogans against the BJP and demanded registration of FIRs against all those BJP leaders whose pictures had surfaced with the arrested militant. They questioned Hussain’s presence in the BJP leaders’ meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah.
“It is also a serious security breach and failure of intelligence agencies, which needs high-level probe and action”, Reen said.
BJP demands NIA probe into Talib Hussain Shah’s terror links
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said, “Talib Hussain, a LeT terrorist and his accomplice, Faizal Ahmed Dar used to visit the BJP office pretending to be journalists. They would attend press conferences as reporters inside BJP offices and even covered political rallies”.
“Talib’s phone has shown photos and videos, which are disturbing. It seems that Talib recced our BJP J&K headquarters and even sent the pictures to people across LoC to LeT. Security agencies are investigating the matter,” said Raina.
Raina commended the villagers from Gulabgarh for possibly averting a tragedy by nabbing the terrorists. Claiming that top J&K BJP leaders and office-bearers were on Talib Hussain’s hit-list, Raina sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in this matter.
Raina said, “This confirms the modified game plan of terrorists. Understanding the gravity of the matter, the party appeals to the LG Manoj Sinha to ask for a NIA probe into the matter to find out such more black sheep and their links. This is necessary to fail the nefarious designs of these terror organizations.”
“They (terrorists) don’t have guts to face our brave security forces and hence they have changed their modus operandi. So this whole terror link must be thoroughly probed by NIA” said Raina.
Raina also said the party has issued a show cause notice to Minority Morcha President Sheikh Bashir and asked him to reply within 48 hours. “He [Bashir]doesn’t have the authority to make any appointment. Every appointment in the party is made by the president,” the BJP leader said.
