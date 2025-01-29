PDP flays J&K govt over hotel demolition of party leader

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Omar Abdullah led National Conference government over the demolition of an under construction hotel of the opposition party’s leader Bashir Ahmad Mir in the tourist resort of Sonamarg. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)

“We strongly condemn the selective targeting of senior PDP leader Bashir Mir sahab, whose property was unjustly demolished in Sonamarg. The adoption of Yogi’s bulldozer model led by Omar Abdullah Sahab’s govt in J&K is unacceptable and must be rejected by all,” the PDP said in a post on X.

“The demolition of Bashir Mir’s property in Sonamarg is a continuation of the injustice he faced under the previous administration, now perpetuated by the newly elected government. In both instances, it is a clear case of selective political targeting, specifically aimed at the PDP. Previously, it was an attempt to silence our voices against the injustice of August 5, 2019; now, it is done to stifle dissent and opposition, wrote PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on social networking site X.

PDP’s Pulwama MLA and youth leader Waheed Para alleged that the demolition was carried out despite proper permission for the construction.

“Under the directives of Kangan Member Parliament from Kangan, the CEO of Sonamarg development authority carried out a targeted demolition of PDP leader Bashir Mir’s hotel, despite it being fully compliant with all permissions and documents. This is nothing but political vengeance against someone who dared to contest elections against you,” Para said.

“Your government, which campaigned against BJP’s ‘bulldozer politics,’ is now brazenly using the same tactics to crush local opponents. This brazen misuse of power and authoritarian behaviour is a direct assault on little left democratic space,” he said while tagging J&K CM’s twitter handle.

Another senior PDP leader, Naeem Akhtar alleged political vendetta behind the demolition. “Bashir fought the last election against CM Omar Abdullah sb. He’s a senior leader of PDP and a resident of the area where his under construction property was demolished in spite of all permissions and clearances. Such vendetta should be the last thing on the elected government agenda,” he said.

Chief executive officer of Sonamarg development authority, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, refused to provide reasons for the demolition but stressed that “proper procedures were followed”.