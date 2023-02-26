Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PDP protests, says property tax in J&K aimed at disempowering people financially

PDP protests, says property tax in J&K aimed at disempowering people financially

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 26, 2023 01:07 AM IST

Carrying placards in their hands, the PDP leaders marched against the government decision and said that it was aimed at disempowering the people of J&K financially. PDP workers said the new taxes are unacceptable and these are being imposed without taking people into confidence.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday took out a protest march against the imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir from April.

People's Democratic Party supporters protesting against property tax in Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari, who was leading the protest, said that instead of empowering people of the UT, the present dispensation is disempowering them.

“On August 5, 2019, all our rights were snatched. The government has no right to impose such taxes on people. They have taken our political rights and now the government wants people to also face financial problems.”

Put tax on hold: KCCI

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Saturday said imposition of the property tax in J&K is not an advisable decision and urged the government to put the decision on hold.

A KCCI spokesperson said the chamber believes that Jammu & Kashmir has undergone a long spell of disturbed period during which businesses, citizens ate into their assets and life savings. The spokesperson said the UT being land-locked tier 3 State cannot justifiably be compared with the Delhi, Chandigarh or other UTs or states.

