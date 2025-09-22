Peace must for tourism, sports to flourish: J&K CM

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that people meant to maintain peace in Kashmir should fulfil their responsibilities, stressing that peace is prerequisite for development, tourism and sports. J&K CM Omar Abdullah unveils the new Jersey of Real Kashmir Football Club on the occasion of International Peace Day, at TRC Football Stadium, in Srinagar, on Sunday. (PTI)

Omar was talking to reporters after he unveiled a special edition “Peace Jersey” of Real Kashmir football club designed in collaboration with Danish sportswear brand Hummel, at a ceremony held at TRC Ground Srinagar.

“For development, tourism and sports- like we talked about day and night matches- if the situation is not right then who will come to play the match in the evening,” he said.

Omar said that peace was essential for everything and his government was blamed for everything which happens in J&K. “Peace is not my government’s responsibility. For everything , our government is blamed. If peace is not there, then it should be established because, for everything, peace is essential,” he said.

He stressed: “Those who are responsible (for peace) should ensure they fulfil their responsibilities.”

Highlighting the link between peace and progress, Omar added: “This jersey itself carries a message of peace. From tourism to hosting day-night matches, nothing can succeed without a stable and peaceful environment. Ensuring this is a responsibility that must be fulfilled by all concerned.”

Omar said that hardly any assembly constituency is there where the government was not establishing infrastructure for sports. “In every assembly segment, we see the interest of youth in sports like cricket, gymnastics, football, volleyball, handball or athletics- our efforts are to create infrastructure and handover to the youth. Similarly at district level, efforts are being made to organise different tournaments like race or others. The second part of the Kashmir marathon is being held on November 2. I invite all the athletes of the country who have an interest in the half marathon to come to Srinagar,” he said.

Omar also assured that the losses suffered by fruit growers will be compensated. “Losses to fruit growers (due to highway closure) will be assessed and the compensation, which we will have to provide, will be given,” he said.

Talking about the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Omar said it is functional and the vehicles are plying on the road.

“Still, we couldn’t blacktop the portion of the 300-meters of road which had collapsed. That will be done in some time and the speed of vehicles will increase further. But now no trucks are at halt anywhere,” he said.