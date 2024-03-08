Peak power demand likely to rise 8% this summer: PSPCL

Amid prediction of record summers this year by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the power demand of the state during the upcoming summer and paddy season is likely to increase by over 8 %, according to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. PSPCL officials, however, claimed that they were well equipped to handle any surge in power demand as they had enough coal stock for the thermal power plants (TPPs). (File)

The summer months of March to May are likely to be hotter than usual across the northwest region, including Punjab, the IMD said last week, while also predicting El Nino conditions to persist for most of this period, which could in turn result in a higher number of heatwave days.

As per PSPCL officials, power consumption in the state is likely to increase from the first week of April.

The PSPCL official stated that they currently had a coal stock of over 15 lakh tonnes available with them.

As per PSPCL official data, Punjab’s last year’s power consumption in April was 4,187 million units (MU) while it was 5,270 MU in May. By June, it increased to 7,053 MU and rose to 8,301 MU in July. This year, these figures are predicted to witness a hike of 8%.

“This year, we are better placed, especially in terms of coal stock. We are fully equipped to manage any uptick in power demand during the upcoming summer season. Besides, most of the units of government TPPs have already been geared up and they will produce more electricity as their plant load factor has already improved,” said a PSPCL official.

Cold wave behind uptick in consumption in Jan, Feb

This year, Punjab’s power consumption grew by over 8%. It rose to 4,518 million units (MU) in February as compared to 4,188 million units last year. The long-duration cold wave conditions are said to have caused this uptick. As to January, the power consumption in the state rose by 7% as compared to last year’s. The power demand increased from 4,613 MU in January 2023 to 4,939 MU during the corresponding period this year.