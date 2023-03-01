Pedestrian’s phone, wallet snatched in Manimajra

Snatchers struck again, this time targeting a pedestrian returning from work near Indira Colony Sports Complex in Manimajra on Tuesday night. Snatchers struck again, this time targeting a pedestrian returning from work near Indira Colony Sports Complex in Manimajra on Tuesday night and snatched his phone and wallet. (Representational image)

The victim, Sehjad Khan, told the police that he hailed from Jammu and was living in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. He said he worked as a mechanic in the Manimajra motor market. While returning from work around 10 pm on Tuesday, two men snatched his mobile phone and wallet that contained ₹3,000 cash.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the IT Park police station on his complaint. No arrest has been made so far.

On Sunday evening, snatchers took away the mobile phone and wallet of a 21-year-old Bihar native at Daria village.

The snatchers had fled after stabbing the victim, who underwent surgery at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.