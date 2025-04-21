PEHEL initiative: Rural women in Bathinda stitching up their way to empowerment

BATHINDA : More than 160 women from underprivileged families in Bathinda district are experiencing a change in their socio-economic status through the Promoting Employment of Households through Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (PEHEL) initiative, launched by the Punjab Rural Livelihood Mission. More than 160 women from underprivileged families in Bathinda district are experiencing a change in their socio-economic status through the Promoting Employment of Households through Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (PEHEL) initiative, launched by the Punjab Rural Livelihood Mission.

Trained by the Rural Self-Employment and Training Institute (RSETI), these empowered women have now started earning between ₹200-600 per day, stitching uniforms for the government schools in the district.

Started last year, the five self-help groups prepared about 19,000 uniforms and for the current academic session, the PEHEL members expect to undertake orders to prepare 70,000 uniforms.

For 33-year-old Karamjit Kaur from Sivian village, joining the PEHEL made her proud to contribute to her family financially. She said the SHGs work almost the entire year and every day of week to meet the school orders.

“I had a basic understanding of stitching suits, but becoming SHG infused confidence in me. After doing various domestic chores, I reach PEHEL centre at around 8.30am and leave at 6pm. My husband and in-laws encouraged me to step out of my home for work. Today, I earn ₹11,000 per month,” she said.

The uniform kit includes summer and winter wear for girls and boys students. A salwar and dupatta for girl students and pants for boys, besides a shirt, shoes, socks, pullover and a woollen cap.

Members are operating at the cluster-level office, where machinery has been installed. They get payments every month or two and money is transferred directly in their bank accounts to maintain transparency.

District administration has appointed a team to keep a strict eye on quality control.

Sarabjeet Kaur said that workers are paid ₹60 per piece of the uniform and added that working together was very satisfying.

“Our centre at Sivian has 22 machines where nearly 25 women are working regularly on five different machines for stitching, making buttonholes, fixing buttons, dupatta and putting elastic waist bands. There are about 15 young mothers and other women who take the dress material and work at home that suits their needs,” she added.

Harpreet Kaur, who is associated with the PEHEL project as an administrator, said: “The SHGs make uniforms for students of classes 1 to 8 in government schools. We are trying to give employment opportunities to those who can stitch. They are given ₹600 per kit where the dress material is sourced in bulk from Ludhiana and they earn ₹60 per piece for pants, shirts and dupattas. Woollen jersey, socks and shoes are outsourced,” she added.

Naseeb Kaur (24) from Bajak village said she attended one-month stitching training at her native place last month. “My parents encouraged me to join the SHG to become self-reliant. Besides earning about ₹500 per day, PEHEL has become a platform for socializing for the rural women like me,” said Naseeb, an arts graduate.

Another woman, Ramandeep Kaur, said that as wheat harvesting is gaining momentum, power cuts have become a routine. But load shedding is impacting their work. “A power generator can be a solution to keep the work going smoothly. It is heartening to learn that PEHEL may soon get union orders for the police departments as it would mean more economic opportunities for the rural women,” she added.