Pending grant may impact DA payment for PU employees
Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) may face difficulties in allowing the enhancement in the dearness allowance (DA) to its employees, as over ₹7 crore worth of Punjab government’s grant money has not yet been received.
PU’s non-teaching staff body raised apprehensions over the payment of enhanced DA on Monday and wrote to chancellor M Venkaiah Naidu requesting the generation of funds and release of the benefits.
PU recently enhanced the DA for its employees from the existing 196% to 203%. As per the order, the 7% hike in DA will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2022. However, officials said the varsity may face issues with the payment of hike in DA to its employees.
PU registrar Vikram Nayyar said that due to the non-payment of the last instalment of salary grant by Punjab government for the previous financial year, the varsity may face a difficulty in meeting the liability of the enhanced DA.
The Punjab government last month, informed the university that pending grants for the 2021-22 financial year will lapse if the reservation in promotion was not implemented soon. The adoption of reservation in promotion was approved by the senate in-principle and a panel has also been formed for its implementation.
Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA), in its letter to chancellor, said the university recently issued a circular to grant the DA with effect from January 2022 to its employees, but it is also said that employees shall be given the benefit of enhanced DA only after receipt of pending grant from the government of Punjab.
“It is mentioned that the employees who depend on the salaries face difficulties in meeting the day-to-day expenses,” the letter read, adding that the varsity be requested to generate funds so that employees be given the benefit on time. The body also noted that the government of Haryana has shown willingness to provide funds to the varsity if its colleges (Haryana) are granted affiliation by PU.
Speaking on the issues, PUSA president Honey Thakur said, “Punjab government is discriminating us, PU should take steps on the interest shown by the Haryana government and focus should be on generating more funds for the University.”
The annual maintenance grants are provided by both Centre and Punjab government to PU.
PUTA requests meeting with chancellor
The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Monday wrote to vice-president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the varsity’s chancellor, requesting a brief meeting with him during his visit for the annual convocation next month.The teachers’ body said they requested for a brief audience with the chancellor on behalf of the varsity teachers to discuss the concerns of teachers regarding the implementation of central service rules for employees of UT Chandigarh.
“We are quite optimistic that as the elected representatives of teachers, a PUTA delegation would be granted the opportunity of a personal hearing with the chancellor, either during the visit to PU or at Vice President’s Secretariat at New Delhi,” PUTA’s letter read.The chancellor is expected to attend the PU’s annual convocation, scheduled to be held on May 6.
-
Doctor, 2 others arrested for attacking nurse, stealing her mobile phone in Ulhasnagar
Ulhasnagar police arrested a doctor and two other accused whom Dr Shahabuddin Khan hired to beat and steal the mobile phone of a female nurse working under him. He hired three persons who allegedly beat up the nurse and stole her phone. According to Ulhasnagar police officials, the nurse has been working at Life Care Hospital in Ulhasnagar for the last three years. She was on leave from April 4.
-
Centre declares JeM commander Nengroo designated terrorist
Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, a commander of banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was designated as a terrorist by the Centre on Monday for his involvement in various terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Nengroo is the fifth individual to have been designated as a terrorist by the Centre in the last fortnight. Nengroo, who was born on November 20, 1987, hails from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
-
₹81.42L out of ₹82.50L cash meant for ATM machines across Navi Mumbai that van driver fled with recovered
Out of the ₹82.50 lakh meant for depositing in the ATM machines that was stolen by the van driver, NRI Coastal police have seized ₹81.42 lakh. The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the substitute driver, Dalvi, fled with the van from Ulwe while two vault officers and a security guard were depositing the cash in an ATM machine. He then abandoned the van near Apollo Hospital and fled with the box of cash.
-
Kashmiri artist takes to canvas to portray deeply sensitive themes
In the politically-charged landscape of the Valley, an artist has taken to canvas to portray some deeply sensitive themes and is carving out a space for himself. Kunwar Aamir Hameed Wani's pursuit to become an artist, however, has not been an easy one. His oil and acrylic artworks on canvas and paper are mostly focused on contemporary and abstract forms.
-
Petrol pump employee bludgeoned to death in Moga
A petrol pump employee was bludgeoned to death by unidentified assailants on the Moga-Barnala national highway near Bode village in Nihal Singh Wala sub-division on Sunday night. Joginder was identified as Joginder Singh of Bode village in Moga district. Assistant superintendent of police Sarfaraz Alam said that the incident took place at 11 pm on Sunday night. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics