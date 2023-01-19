People have harrowing time at RTA office, Ludhiana

People visiting the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office were unable to get their work done and left disappointed on Thursday as the login ID of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Samrala has not been activated, which has halted the approval process of driving licences, registration certificates (RC) and other requests.

After the arrest of RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal on graft charges, the transport department gave the additional charge to SDM Samrala Kuldeep Bawa on January 15. Dhaliwal was suspended on January 6.

The department issued orders on January 16, directing the SDM to take additional charge of the RTA until an independent charge is not given to any officer. Bawa assumed the charge on January 17.

Staff absent

Instead of being improved, the condition of the RTA office is worsening. The work is being severely impacted due to the absence of clerks, with only one present on Thursday. Three of the four clerks were not present in the office. When people contacted the numbers mentioned on the doors, no one was available.

A local resident, Rajinder Aggarwal, said, “Police issued me a challan for not wearing a helmet on December 8, 2022. I came here to pay the fine and take back my RC. But, my challan is not visible online and I am not getting back my RC.”

A resident of Shimlapuri, Ashish Awasthi, said, “I applied for a new licence and had given a driving test on December 12, but didn’t get approval from the RTA yet.”

A resident of Samrala Chowk, Pardeep Kumar,said, “I purchased a car from Bombay and wanted to transfer it. I’m making rounds of RTA office since September 2022, but in vain.”

The SDM said, “The login ID has been created and will be activated by January 20 and the pending work be finished a week.”