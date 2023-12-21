People of Haryana are still struggling for basic amenities: Anurag Dhanda

The ‘badlav yatra’ (march for change) launched on December 15 by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reached Rohtak district on Wednesday. Anura Danda (HT Photo)

Looking to expand its footprint in poll-bound Haryana, AAP launched this yatra from four corners of the state.

Party’s senior state vice-president Anurag Dhanda, who is leading the yatra in southern and central Haryana, was welcomed in Meham and Kalanaur assembly segments of the district.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Dhanda said he will cover 21 assembly segments of southern and central Haryana, nearly 23 assembly segments will be covered by state chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, former minister Nirmal Singh is taking out yatra on the GT Road belt and former Sirsa MP Ashok Tanwar is leading yatra in Sirsa and Hisar parliamentary seats.

“We used to cover 2 assembly segments per day. The yatra was started on December 15 and it will commence on December 24 in four different cities of Haryana. In January, Delhi chief minister (CM) and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally at any place in Central Haryana,” he added.

On being asked about their campaign, Anurag Dhanda said they were not only presenting their views but also listening to the problems faced by common people.

“The people of Haryana are still struggling for basic amenities like electricity, quality education, better hospitals, rising crime and unemployment. The state government has taken out a notification to send 10,000 youths to war-hit Israel through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited, which shows that the CM wants to drag youths into war from where people are moving to other nations,” he added.

Attacking the BJP-JJP government, Dhanda said as many as 1,585 government schools in Haryana are functioning without toilets, 236 schools don’t have electricity connection and over 40,000 teachers’ posts are vacant in government schools.

Another faction of yatra led by former Sirsa MP Ashok Tanwar reached Hisar district on Tuesday.

Tanwar said youths of Haryana particularly in Sirsa parliamentary seats were becoming drug-addicts and the government had failed to arrest drug peddlers.

“Unemployment has become another important issue. Youths have been selling their parental lands and moving abroad to get employment. This government has failed to generate employment. The people want to change this regime and bring AAP into power in Haryana. Congress is a divided house and they can’t take on BJP in Haryana,” he added.