Per capita income up by 9.6% in Himachal: Economic survey

Per Capita Income (PCI) at current prices for FY2024-25 is estimated at ₹2.57 lakh against ₹2.34 lakh in FY2023-24 showing a growth of 9.6 per cent in FY2024-25.

This was stated in the Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in assembly by Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also hold the finance portfolio on Thursday.

This was stated in the Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in assembly by Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also hold the finance portfolio on Thursday.

“There has been a rise in the state’s PCI from ₹87,721 in FY 2011-12 to ₹2.57 lakh in FY 2024-25, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% over FY 2011-12,” stated the report that revealed that the PCI for FY 2023-24 was ₹2.34 lakh while for the current FY 2024-25, it is estimated at ₹2.57 lakh.

The survey, compiled by the Economics and Statistics Department of Himachal Pradesh, claims that the inflation in the state has remained relatively stable. It states, “The current trends in inflation show a decrease from 5 % in FY 2023-24 to 4.2 % in FY 2024-25. Inflation in the rural sector dropped from 5.1% to 4.4%, while the urban inflation rate fell from 4.7% to 3.3% during the same period.”

According to the Advance Estimates (AE), the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices for FY 2024-25 is estimated at ₹2,32,185 crore, compared to ₹2,10,662 crore in FY 2023-24 — reflecting a growth rate of 9.9 %.

As per the AE, the GSDP at constant (2011-12) prices or real GSDP for FY2024- 25 is estimated at ₹1,46,553 crore, as against ₹1,37,320 crore in FY2023-24, exhibiting a growth rate of 6.7 per cent for the FY2024-25 as against 6.6 per cent for FY2023-24 (FR).

In terms of tourism, domestic tourist arrivals have surged post-Covid— from 32.13 lakh in 2020 to 56.37 lakh in 2021, further rising to 150.99 lakh in 2022, 160.05 lakh in 2023, and reaching 181.24 lakh in 2024. The report claims that this trend indicates a return to pre-pandemic tourist levels.

The report also states that the industry sector’s contribution (including mining and quarrying) to the GSVA at current prices stands at 40 per cent for FY 2024-25.