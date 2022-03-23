Petrol dearer by ₹0.78, diesel by ₹0.73 in Chandigarh
After staying stable for over four months, the prices of both petrol and diesel were hiked on Tuesday.
In Chandigarh, petrol is now going to cost ₹95.01 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹81.63 per litre, a hike of ₹0.78 per litre and ₹0.73 per litre, respectively.
Both fuels are still cheaper in Chandigarh as compared to Panchkula and Mohali.
Petrol is the most expensive in Mohali, going up to ₹96.76 per litre on Tuesday from ₹95.86 per litre on Monday. The rate of diesel went up from ₹84.98 per litre to ₹85.52 per litre.
Diesel is the most expensive in Panchkula, where it is now selling for ₹95.57 per litre, compared to ₹96.47 per litre on Monday. The price of petrol was also hiked from ₹86.81 per litre to ₹87.69 per litre. All fuel prices were last increased in November 2021.
Speaking about the rise in fuel prices, Amandeep Singh, general secretary of the Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers’ Association, said, “With the rising price of crude oil in the global market, a price hike locally was inevitable and will most likely continue in the coming days as well. Fuel prices for bulk users in the city have been increased by ₹27 per litre.”
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics