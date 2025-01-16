PG medical courses: After 2 rounds of counselling, 31% MD, MS seats remain vacant in 9 colleges

After two rounds of counselling for admissions to postgraduate (PG) medical courses, 31% seats for the doctor of medicine (MD) and the master of surgery (MS) courses at nine medical colleges in Punjab, including four run by the government, were left vacant. After two rounds of counselling for admissions to postgraduate (PG) medical courses, 31% seats for the doctor of medicine (MD) and the master of surgery (MS) courses at nine medical colleges in Punjab, including four run by the government, were left vacant. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has announced the schedule for the third round of counselling to fill the vacant PG seats. Of the 573 state-quota seats in five private and four government medical colleges in the state, 179 (31%) have been declared vacant by the BFUHS. Of the total 200 state quota MD and MS seats in four government medical colleges, Amritsar (17), Faridkot (21), Patiala (17) and Mohali (2), 57 (28%) remain vacant. Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) has started MD, MS courses this year and only offers two seats, included in this round.

Candidates are selected based on their NEET-PG scores for admission to PG medical courses. Of the total seats available, the medical counselling committee under the All-India Quota (AIQ) carries out counselling for 50% of the seats available in government medical colleges, for which students across the states can apply. The other 50% of seats are allotted to students in Punjab by the BFUHS through the state counselling process.

The five private medical colleges offer 373 MD and MS seats, out of which 122 (33%) have been declared vacant by BFUHS after two rounds of counselling.

Meanwhile, of the total 116 postgraduate diploma courses seats, 44 (38%) have remained vacant in medical colleges and government hospitals.

The medical varsity on Thursday extended the date for submission of willingness to participate in the third round PG medical counselling under NEET PG-2024.

“As the university has received a number of queries by the already registered candidates to reopen the window for submission of willingness. In this regard, the competent authority, keeping in view the interest of candidates and their future, has decided to reopen the window for already registered candidates for submitting willingness to participate in the third round of PG counselling from January 16 to 17 up to 5 pm. This is the second opportunity for registered candidates and no request will be entertained later. Fresh registration will not be allowed as the data of already registered candidates has been sent to NBE on January 14 for preparation of state specific merit list,” the BFUS said in a notification.