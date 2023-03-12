PGI performs first robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon implant

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) cardiology department performed the first robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon implantation procedure on a 59-year-old female diabetic patient, hospital authorities said on Saturday. PGI performed first robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon implant on a 59-year-old patient. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The patient, suffering from acute coronary syndrome, had been admitted to PGIMER in October 2022 with cardiogenic shock.

Detailing the case, head of cardiology department Dr Yash Paul Sharma said, “She was managed in a strategic and innovative method and after stabilisation, she underwent coronary angiogram which revealed triple vessel disease. She then underwent Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) to RCA in the same setting and rest of the PCI was planned as a stage procedure,”

“The patient underwent PCI to the left circumflex with robotic assistance (CorPath GRX) with a drug-coated balloon (sirolimus eluting balloon). During the procedure, distal LAD was treated with a drug coated balloon and proximal LAD was treated with a drug eluting stent,” he added.

“As per available literature this is the first case of robotic assisted drug coated balloon intervention. This will help in reducing the future repeat intervention in special subset of patients”, Dr Yash Paul said, adding that the surgery was performed by a team comprising of Dr Prashant Panda, Dr Dinkar Bhasin, Dr Pulkit Chabbra, Dr Ranjit and Dr Tanuja and led by Dr Paul.

PGIMER has already attained the least mortality in patients with cardiogenic shock and acute coronary syndrome with and without co-morbidities.