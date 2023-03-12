Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGI performs first robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon implant

PGI performs first robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon implant

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 12, 2023 02:47 AM IST

The patient, suffering from acute coronary syndrome, had been admitted to PGI in October 2022 with cardiogenic shock

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) cardiology department performed the first robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon implantation procedure on a 59-year-old female diabetic patient, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

PGI performed first robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon implant on a 59-year-old patient. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
PGI performed first robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon implant on a 59-year-old patient. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The patient, suffering from acute coronary syndrome, had been admitted to PGIMER in October 2022 with cardiogenic shock.

Detailing the case, head of cardiology department Dr Yash Paul Sharma said, “She was managed in a strategic and innovative method and after stabilisation, she underwent coronary angiogram which revealed triple vessel disease. She then underwent Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) to RCA in the same setting and rest of the PCI was planned as a stage procedure,”

“The patient underwent PCI to the left circumflex with robotic assistance (CorPath GRX) with a drug-coated balloon (sirolimus eluting balloon). During the procedure, distal LAD was treated with a drug coated balloon and proximal LAD was treated with a drug eluting stent,” he added.

“As per available literature this is the first case of robotic assisted drug coated balloon intervention. This will help in reducing the future repeat intervention in special subset of patients”, Dr Yash Paul said, adding that the surgery was performed by a team comprising of Dr Prashant Panda, Dr Dinkar Bhasin, Dr Pulkit Chabbra, Dr Ranjit and Dr Tanuja and led by Dr Paul.

PGIMER has already attained the least mortality in patients with cardiogenic shock and acute coronary syndrome with and without co-morbidities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out