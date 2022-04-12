PGIMER approved as collaborating centre of World Psychiatric Association
The department of psychiatry of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been approved as a collaborating centre of the World Psychiatric Association (WPA), which comprises 147 psychiatric societies across 121 countries. PGIMER becomes the second such centre in India, the other one being at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.
A WPA collaborating centre is part of an international collaborative network and aims to enable the advancement of mental health for countries in the region or worldwide.
WPA will support PGIMER in developing, delivering, and sharing educational, research and publications expertise and resources and policy and practice developments in the field of psychiatry. The mission is to enable countries in the region to develop, strengthen, and offer continuing support to develop human resources for mental health at all levels.
Dr Debasish Basu, head of the psychiatry department at PGIMER, said, “WPA, in its triennial Action Plan 2020-2023, has identified “public mental health” as one of the key areas of work. PGIMER will raise awareness, value, acceptance and prioritisation of public mental health in the national health policies.”
-
Punjab: Govt agencies procure 4.3L-tonne wheat in first 10 days
The state procurement agencies have purchased 4.3 lakh tonnes of wheat in the first 10 days of the current rabi marketing season in Punjab, highest in at least the past five years. The marketing season began on April 1, and the state agencies, including Markfed, Pungrain, Punsup and warehousing corporation, besides the Centre's Food Corporation of India are engaged in procurement.
-
Chandigarh MC to set up plant to process horticulture waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is all set to establish the city's first horticulture waste processing plant, with the tendering process expected to begin next month. The city generates, on average, 7 to 8 tonnes of horticulture waste per day. This increases exponentially during autumn and spring when trees shed their leaves, when it can reach to over 80 tonnes per day.
-
Punjab: Parents lock staff inside school after teacher thrashes students
Angered after a teacher allegedly thrashed some children, protesting parents locked the staff of a government primary school inside its building at Balran village, about 50 kilometres from the Sangrur district headquarters, on Monday. “We have lodged a complaint with police after the teacher thrashed our children. We have also given a complaint to the district school education department,” said Jasveer Singh, a resident of the village.
-
Shoolini Litfest celebrates different streams of literature
A three-day second Shoolini Litfest witnessed a galaxy of authors and celebrated different streams of literature, including poetry, fiction, folklore and sports writing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Pahadi and English. Well-known sports journalists Pradeep Magazine and Sandeep Dwivedi delved deep into the ins and outs of cricket and sports journalism spread over a period of 40 years.
-
Kotkapura police firing: Year on, SIT fails to file fresh chargesheet
Almost a year after initiating probe into the Kotkapura police firing case, the special investigation team led by Punjab additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav has failed to file a fresh chargesheet. While two protesters were killed in Behbal Kalan, several were injured in Kotkapura. In April last year, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) had quashed all reports related to the Kotkapura firing filed by the previous SIT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics