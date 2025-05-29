PGIMER honours GMC, Jammu, principal & his team for best medicares to Pak shelling victims

Dr Ashutosh Gupta, principal dean, Government Medical College, Jammu, was honoured by PGIMER, Chandigarh, for his exemplary services and efficient coordination among doctors and para-medical amid recent war like situation, said officials. In his address, Dr Gupta dedicated this achievement to the doctors and medical superintendents and nursing and paramedical staff of the institution, who remained available round the clock to provide tireless best comprehensive diagnostic, medical and surgical services to the needy. (HT Photo)

PGI felicitated all medical teams which were sent to Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri during recent Indo-Pak conflict.

“All the doctors, who rendered services during the conflict, were honoured at a function held at PGIMER today,” said an official spokesperson.

