Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGIMER: Novel valve implant procedure ushers in hope for heart patients
chandigarh news

PGIMER: Novel valve implant procedure ushers in hope for heart patients

Ushering in new hope for patients at risk of recurrent right-sided heart failure, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) performed a novel valve implantation procedure
A team of doctors at the Advanced Cardiac Centre, PGIMER, under the guidance of Yash Paul Sharma, performed a novel TRIC valve device implant on an 80-year-old patient who was suffering from recurrent heart failure and was too sick to undergo open heart surgery. (HT File)
A team of doctors at the Advanced Cardiac Centre, PGIMER, under the guidance of Yash Paul Sharma, performed a novel TRIC valve device implant on an 80-year-old patient who was suffering from recurrent heart failure and was too sick to undergo open heart surgery. (HT File)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Ushering in new hope for patients at risk of recurrent right-sided heart failure, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) performed a novel valve implantation procedure.

Recurrent right-sided heart failure due to tricuspid valve leakage is an uncommon disease which mainly affects elderly people or people with a history of valve surgery. Treatment options for these patients are very limited, with high-risk open heart surgery and valve replacement being the only options.

In one of the first instances in the country, a team of doctors at the Advanced Cardiac Centre, PGIMER, under the guidance of Yash Paul Sharma, performed a novel TRIC valve device implant on an 80-year-old patient who was suffering from recurrent heart failure and was too sick to undergo open heart surgery.

“The patient after this procedure improved significantly and has not had any symptoms of heart failure in his short follow-up,” the doctor said.

Talking about the procedure, PGIMER department of cardiology’s associate professor Dr Himanshu Gupta said two valves were implanted into the venous inflow system of the heart, which helps in decreasing valve leakage and improves forward cardiac output. He added that the valve implantation can be done from a percutaneous approach and does not require an open heart procedure.

Gupta further said the procedure was recently approved as a treatment for the heart condition, making the surgery the first at PGIMER and among only a handful to have been performed around the world.

He added that the procedure could help several other patients with recurrent right-sided heart failure due to severe tricuspid regurgitation as it was a low-risk procedure with fewer risks of complications, but should only be done in cases where a patient’s condition does not improve despite optimal medical treatment.

Gupta said the procedure could offer a significant improvement in the quality of life and even improved survival for patients deemed fit for it

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The woman complained that her employee drugged her by serving her a spiked cold drink and raped her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Mohali police book man for raping employer nearly 4 years after complaint

    Nearly four years after a 38-year-old woman accused her 32-year-old employee of raping her in October 2018, the Mohali police have finally booked him. Mataur station house officer Naveen Pal Singh said the woman had lodged a complaint with the senior superintendent of police. Following this, an inquiry was initiated by Singh), but it took time to collect the evidence and record the statements.

  • Accidents on this curve form a major chunk of the overall mishaps on the 18-km Airport Road, according to Mohali police. (HT File Photo)

    GMADA readies layout plan for straightening deadly curve on Airport Road

    The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has readied the layout plan for straightening out the deadly curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70 on Airport Road. GMADA chief engineer Balwinder Singh said, “We have got the layout plan for the road from the district town planner and are waiting for the final nod from higher authorities before proceeding with it.”

  • In the January 8 mayoral elections, BJP’s first-time councillor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon had won after defeating AAP’s Anju Katyal by one vote. AAP has questioned why one torn vote in the mayor’s election, in favour of the BJP, was not declared invalid by the presiding officer, while another with a “tick mark”, in favour of the AAP, was. (HT File Photo)

    AAP plea against mayoral polls filed with altered documents: Chandigarh DC tells HC

    The Chandigarh deputy commissioner on Thursday claimed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who have challenged elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, filed the plea with “manipulated documents”. The DC's response came on a plea filed by AAP candidates, who lost the election to all three posts on January 8 and are seeking its quashing.

  • A Rajasthan man reported his wallet was stolen from his sister’s engagement party . (REUTERS)

    Wallet of bride’s brother stolen from engagement party at Chandigarh hotel

    Engagement celebrations turned sour after the wallet of the bride's brother was stolen at a hotel in Sector 43 on Wednesday. According to police, the ring ceremony was underway when the bride's brother realised Naveen Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan's wallet was stolen. Police are scanning the hotel's CCTV cameras for clues about the thief, who has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.

  • When the victim protested, the accused threatened to kill him by pointing a pistol at him and warned him against returning to the hotel. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Three booked for grabbing Zirakpur hotel, threatening to kill owner

    The Zirakpur police have booked three men for grabbing the hotel of a debt-ridden businessman and threatening to kill The victim, Ishan Sharma. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Paramjit Singh Saluja, both residents of Lajpat Nagar, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and Satnam Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The victim, Ishan Sharma, lives in Sector 7, Panchkula, and owns Hotel Almeida in Zirakpur.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out