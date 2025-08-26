PGIMER sees 444 eye donations, 348 transplants in 2024

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), in 2024, registered 444 eye donations and successfully performed 348 corneal transplants, recording a utilisation rate of 78%, the doctors said on Monday during a press conference at the Advanced Eye Centre where the 40th National Eye Donation Fortnight was launched. Despite these achievements, the demand for corneal transplants still far outstrips supply. (HT File Photo)

On the occasion, head of the eye centre Dr Surinder S Pandav was present, along with other doctors from the ophthalmology department including Dr Amit Gupta, Dr Chintan Malhotra and Dr Parul Chawla Gupta.

Doctors shared that advanced procedures included 23 DSAEK (Descemet Stripping Endothelial Keratoplasty), 4 DMEK (Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty) and 5 DALK (Deep Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty) surgeries, while 31 Optical Penetrating Keratoplasty (PK) procedures restored clear vision. More than 280 patients benefited from therapeutic grafts.

Despite these achievements, the demand for corneal transplants still far outstrips supply. Across India, more than 10 lakh people suffer from corneal blindness, with nearly 20,000 new cases each year. At PGIMER alone, around 2,000 patients remain on the waiting list, while only 400–500 corneas are received annually.

In 2024, 60–70% of donations came through the Hospital Cornea Retrieval Programme (HCRP), while voluntary donations were facilitated by organisations such as Lions Club, Rotary Club, Bharat Vikas Parishad, and Vishav Jagriti Mission. Ten donations were also received alongside organ donations last year.

Between January and July 2025, PGIMER carried out 280 eye donations and 195 corneal transplants, a slight increase compared to the same period in 2024 (260 donations and 190 transplants).

As part of the eye donation fortnight, awareness events including walks, talks, competitions and outreach programmes will be held across schools, colleges, hospitals and public spaces. The Eye Bank has appealed to the public to pledge their eyes to help bridge the demand-supply gap.