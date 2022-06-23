PGIMER team successfully performs complex heart surgery
The advanced cardiac centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) successfully relayed the live surgery of a complex case involving blocked or narrowed coronary arteries at the annual conference of the National Interventional Council of India, which was held from June 17 and 19 at Ahmedabad.
The conference was attended by about 1,500 interventional cardiologists from India and abroad. The surgery was performed by a team of experts from the department of cardiology, PGIMER under the guidance of Professor (Dr) Rajesh Vijayvergiya.
Elaborating on the case, Vijayvergiya said, “This was the case of an elderly 78-year-old patient, who had undergone successful angioplasty for ongoing chest pain and discomfort. The patient had high-grade, severe deposition of calcium in the coronary arteries, which required an advanced treatment in the form of rotablation and intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) along with intravascular imaging.”
Vijayvergiya added that it was very difficult to treat such patients in the absence of such therapy.
During the live transmission of the case, various possible treatment modalities used to treat such patients were extensively discussed among the members of the expert panellists and chairpersons.
Vijayvergiya commented that PGIMER is one of the most prominent tertiary care institutes in India, demonstrating the live cardiology procedures at various national and international scientific meetings and helping the medical community learn about the advancement in the cardiology field worldwide.
