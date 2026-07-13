Mumbai: A 50-year-old man from Juhu has been arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor for 28 years and siphoning off around ₹10 crore in corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds over the past three years. Fake doctor held after 28 years for ₹10 crore fraud

Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Unit I learnt that the accused had allegedly forged identity documents, opened multiple bank accounts and, with the help of accomplices, misappropriated CSR funds.

A search of his Juhu residence led to the recovery of documents containing details of individuals and companies from Maharashtra and other states, along with project reports. “The material suggests the racket may have operated across multiple states,” a police officer said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that nearly ₹10 crore was diverted over the past three years.

Police also recovered identity documents, including a PAN card, ID card, visiting cards and certificates issued in the name of Dr Dharmendra Kumar, along with medical equipment and treatment-related material.

The accused has been booked at Juhu police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Medical Profession Act and the National Medical Commission Act.

He was produced before a court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till July 16.

Police are now probing whether he acted alone or was part of a larger network that helped procure forged medical degrees and other documents.