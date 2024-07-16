PGI-PU underpass: Chandigarh invites bids for hiring consultant

Hanging in the fire for over four years, the long-demanded pedestrian underpass between Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Panjab University (PU) is finally set to become a reality. UT administration has invited bids for hiring a consultant, who will prepare a report on structural stability and submit drawings as well as detailed estimates for the underpass. The underpass between PGIMER and PU will help in hassle-free movement of vehicular traffic, thereby minimising accidents and congestion in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

After some minor changes to the project proposal, the sub-committee of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) has approved the amended design of the underpass, paving way for the work to begin.

For starters, the sewer and stormwater pipelines will be shifted before construction begins in September. Officials estimate the underpass, estimated to cost ₹7 crore, will be ready in a year.

Approved by former UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in November 2019, the project was proposed, as around 10,000 people cross the busy stretch every day.

Apart from allowing safe passage to pedestrians, the underpass will also help in hassle-free movement of vehicular traffic, thereby minimising accidents and congestion.

The project will have 12 shops instead of 20 proposed earlier. Moreover, the width of the underpass has been reduced from 17 m to 14 m. Due to the paucity of space, there will be no escalator and only a lift will be constructed.

In its report on the comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity, the Rail India Technical and Economic Service had also suggested a pedestrian underpass at the site.