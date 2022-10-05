Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGTI Players’ Championship: Local lads Yuvraj Sandhu, Brijesh Kumar tied for fourth

PGTI Players’ Championship: Local lads Yuvraj Sandhu, Brijesh Kumar tied for fourth

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 03:49 AM IST

Trailing Hossain by a stroke was Delhi golfer Harshjeet Singh Sethie at six-under 66, while fellow Bangladeshi golfer Badal Hossain trailed Jamal by two shots to be placed at the third spot with a score of five-under 67.

Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain dominated the first round of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship being held at the Panchkula Golf Club, carding an impressive seven-under 65 to lead Round 1 (HT File)
Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain dominated the first round of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship being held at the Panchkula Golf Club, carding an impressive seven-under 65 to lead Round 1 (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain dominated the first round of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship being held at the Panchkula Golf Club, carding an impressive seven-under 65 to lead Round 1 on Monday.

Trailing Hossain by a stroke was Delhi golfer Harshjeet Singh Sethie at six-under 66, while fellow Bangladeshi golfer Badal Hossain trailed Jamal by two shots to be placed at the third spot with a score of five-under 67.

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Panchkula-based amateur golfer Brijesh Kumar, carded identical totals of four-under 68 to be tied at the fourth place in the 50-lakh contest. Five other players Om Prakash Chouhan, Arjun Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Jay Pandya and Sri Lankan Anura Rohana also tied fourth.

Hossain’s round consisted of six birdies, an eagle through a chip-in on the fifth hole and a lone bogey. His also chipped-in for birdie on the 13th. The standout feature of Jamal’s exceptional round was his driving that continues to impress and his chipping as he set up birdie putts within four feet on three occasions, while also managing a massive 15-footer birdie putt on the 18th hole.

Sethie began his day with a birdie on the 10th but then dropped a double bogey on the 12th where he hit it out of bounds. However, he came back well with a tap-in birdie on the 14th and two long birdie conversions on the 16th and 18th. His front-nine was all about his short game as he made a chip-in on the fourth and three other chip-putts for birdies.

Among the other top names, PGTI Order of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu was tied 23rd at 70.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out