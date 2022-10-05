PGTI Players’ Championship: Local lads Yuvraj Sandhu, Brijesh Kumar tied for fourth

Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain dominated the first round of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship being held at the Panchkula Golf Club, carding an impressive seven-under 65 to lead Round 1 on Monday.

Trailing Hossain by a stroke was Delhi golfer Harshjeet Singh Sethie at six-under 66, while fellow Bangladeshi golfer Badal Hossain trailed Jamal by two shots to be placed at the third spot with a score of five-under 67.

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Panchkula-based amateur golfer Brijesh Kumar, carded identical totals of four-under 68 to be tied at the fourth place in the ₹50-lakh contest. Five other players Om Prakash Chouhan, Arjun Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Jay Pandya and Sri Lankan Anura Rohana also tied fourth.

Hossain’s round consisted of six birdies, an eagle through a chip-in on the fifth hole and a lone bogey. His also chipped-in for birdie on the 13th. The standout feature of Jamal’s exceptional round was his driving that continues to impress and his chipping as he set up birdie putts within four feet on three occasions, while also managing a massive 15-footer birdie putt on the 18th hole.

Sethie began his day with a birdie on the 10th but then dropped a double bogey on the 12th where he hit it out of bounds. However, he came back well with a tap-in birdie on the 14th and two long birdie conversions on the 16th and 18th. His front-nine was all about his short game as he made a chip-in on the fourth and three other chip-putts for birdies.

Among the other top names, PGTI Order of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu was tied 23rd at 70.