PGTI’s J&K Open: Chandigarh’s Yuvraj in joint lead on Day 1
Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Delhi’s Arjun Prasad enjoyed the joint lead at the end of round one of the J&K Open, presented by the J&K tourism department, as the PGTI made its debut at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course on Wednesday
On a high-scoring day, which produced only nine under-par scores, Yuvraj and Arjun, who were playing in the same group in round one, struck scores of three-under 69 to lead the 126-man field by a margin of one shot.
The five players tied in third place at two-under 70 were Delhi’s Shamim Khan, Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta, Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi, Lucknow’s Sanjeev Kumar and Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain.
Among the prominent names, Rashid Khan (72) was tied 10th, Udayan Mane (73) was tied 19th, defending champion Honey Baisoya (74) was tied 26th and Manu Gandas (75) was tied 32nd.
Bhawani Singh Parmar (78) of Jammu was the best-placed among the professionals from J&K as he occupied tied 55th position.
Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, currently second on the PGTI Order of Merit, began the week with a bogey on the 10th but fought back with five birdies thereafter including a chip-in on the 17th, two good chip-putts and a 12-feet conversion on the seventh. Yuvraj finally closed the round with a bogey on the ninth.
Sandhu said, “I missed a few fairways today but I managed myself well in those situations. It’s a tight course and the tee shots are demanding. There’s a premium on hitting the maximum number of fairways.”
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
