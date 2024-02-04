 Phagwara: 9 foreign nationals among 26 held for immoral trafficking - Hindustan Times
Phagwara: 9 foreign nationals among 26 held for immoral trafficking

Phagwara: 9 foreign nationals among 26 held for immoral trafficking

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Feb 05, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Phagwara superintendent of police Rupinder Kaur said the arrested persons include nine foreign national women, from whom nine passports have been recovered, while other arrested include 13 men and four women from different parts of the state.

The police arrested 26 people, including nine foreign nationals, on the charge of immoral trafficking in Kapurthala’s Phagwara area on Sunday.

Police have booked the accused under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. (HT photo)
Police have booked the accused under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The arrests came after police conducted an operation to check illegal activities in the Satnampura area here. Police have booked the accused under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The police said it has been observed that several foreign nationals were visiting the area and indulging in illegal activities of immoral trafficking under the disguise of students at paying guest facilities situated near a private university on the national highway here.

“They all have been found to be living on the earnings from this illegal business. Further, Section 14 of the Foreigners Act was added against the foreign nationals who were staying here illegally as their visa had expired and were violating visa norms,” she said.

The police, however, did not reveal the identity of the foreign nationals and said further investigation is underway.

