Pharma company booked for providing substandard drug to PGIMER pharmacy

Police have registered an FIR against a pharmaceutical firm for providing a drug “not of standard quality” to a pharmacy at PGIMER. Chandigarh Police have now registered a case of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy against the accused. (HT PHOTO)

In a complaint filed by Ramesh Kumar, PGIMER medical superintendent, said that a sample of drug manufactured by CMG Biotech Private Limited was collected by drug inspector on July 31, 2018, from a pharmacy at PGIMER. A report was submitted on August 24, 2018, declaring that the drug was “ not of standard quality” following which a show cause notice was issued to the firm. The drug committee had recommended to debar the firm and the firm was debarred for 2 years on January 21, 2019.

Then, AK Bhalla, national sales manager of CMG Biotech Private Limited, wrote a letter to medical superintendent PGIMER in August 2019 and placed a report of CDL Kolkata stating that the product was of standard quality. On September 26, 2019, a letter head of deputy drug controller India BK Samantary, was received stating that CDL Kolkata report is conclusive.

PGIMER again got the drug tested and the report said that the drug was not of standard quality. A letter was issued on March 3, 2020, by BK Samantaray deputy drug controller (I) ,sub zone Baddi, informing that the letter issued in September 26, 2019, was not issued by him and that his signatures were forged by pharma company. He requested to take action against the firm and person who submitted the forged documents to PGIMER in name of CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation), Baddi.

The complaint was lodged after legal opinion and complaint was filed on basis of the letter by BK Samantary.

Police have now registered a case of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy against the accused.