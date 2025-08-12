Phased plantation drive along KMP e-way: Rao Narbir Singh

Expressing “concern” over the “extremely limited” forest cover in Haryana, forest, environment, and wildlife minister, Rao Narbir Singh, said on Monday that the state government is making continuous efforts to promote environmental protection and expand green cover. Haryana’s forest cover is extremely limited, which is a matter of concern, said forest, environment, and wildlife minister, Rao Narbir Singh on Monday. (HT File)

Addressing the district-level van mahotsav programme near the KMP Expressway on Wazirpur–Farrukhnagar road, the minister said that the 135-km-long KMP Expressway is a vital industrial and infrastructural asset and greening both sides of the highway is his goal.

In the first phase, he said, a plantation drive covering approximately 16 km from Manesar to Farrukhnagar has been launched, with a total of 1,01,000 saplings to be planted.

“Haryana’s forest cover is extremely limited, which is a matter of concern. Fortunately, the world’s oldest mountain range, the Aravallis, and the youngest range, the Shivaliks, pass through the state, serving as vital oxygen lifelines,” said Singh.