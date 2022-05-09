Phillaur resident robbed of bike, cash in Ludhiana

A 42-year-old man was robbed of his motorcycle and ₹2,000 cash on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when he was heading to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) to visit an ailing relative.

The victim, Kuldeep Kumar of Phillaur, said that when he reached near the nullah, three men on a bike waylaid him and opened attack with sharp-edged weapons. As he lay on the road injured, the accused fled with his cash and motorcycle.

Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 379-B (snatching using force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Joginder Singh, the investigating officer, said police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras in the area to identify the accused.