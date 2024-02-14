Pinjore man attacked by group tampering with his car

A group of four men attacked a 30-year-old after he confronted them for trying to break into his car that was parked in Sector 11, police said on Tuesday. Police said on being informed, they rushed the victim to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. (HT File Photo)

In his complaint, Virender Singh Chahal, a resident of HMT Colony, Pinjore, told police that on February 10, he had parked his Maruti Suzuki Swift car outside a hotel in Sector 11, while heading for dinner inside with his cousin Rajat Chahal from Kurukshetra and friend Vikas Rai from Pinjore.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

While seated, they spotted four men tampering with his vehicle. When they came out and confronted the men, they hit his head with a blunt object, possibly a stone or an iron rod, before fleeing on motorcycles, Virender alleged, adding that all four seemed to be under the influence of some intoxicant.

Police said on being informed, they rushed Virender to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified assailants at the Sector 5 police station on February 12. Efforts were underway to arrest them, said police.