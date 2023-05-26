Panchkula: Woman looking to send kin abroad duped of 1 lakh

Hoping to send her daughter and a relative abroad on work permit, a Pinjore resident ended up being duped of ₹1 lakh as the immigration consultant handed them tourist visas instead. In her complaint, Daljit Kaur told Panchkula police that she was the sole breadwinner of the family since the demise of her husband. (HT Photo)

In her complaint, Daljit Kaur told the police that she was the sole breadwinner of the family since the demise of her husband. She said her family contacted Milestone Education and Immigration Services, Sector 8, Chandigarh, in April this year to send her daughter and a relative abroad on work permit.

On April 6, when they visited the consultant’s office, they met one Pawan Kumar, alias Pamma, who told them about a two-year work permit by Armenia, where they will be paid USD 700 per month.

They were told to submit original passport and educational documents. The total fee was stated as ₹3.5 lakh, with ₹1 lakh to be deposited initially, which they paid on April 8.

On April 12, the firm shared the visas’ pictures via WhatsApp. When they checked, they turned out to be 21-day tourist visas.

Daljit said when they approached the consultant, they misbehaved with them and asked them to clear the remaining payment else they would get their passports blocked.

Acting on her complaint, police have lodged an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Emigration Act at the Pinjore police station.