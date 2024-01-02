P’kula mishap: Pedestrian trying to cross highway run over by bike

A pedestrian trying to cross the road was run over by a motorcycle on the national highway, near Sector 3, Panchkula, on Sunday afternoon. Police have booked the motorcyclist, identified as Alok Jain from Jaipur, under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Ramjimal of Devinagar, Sector 3.

The incident took place around 12.25 pm when the victim was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple.

His son, Neeraj Kumar, who runs a chemist shop in Sector 31, Nada Sahib, said that he was in his shop when he got a call from someone, informing him that his father had met with an accident and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

From the Civil Hospital, he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

