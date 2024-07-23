 Plot allotment scam: Vigilance arrests PSIEC official - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Plot allotment scam: Vigilance arrests PSIEC official

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 23, 2024 10:52 PM IST

The accused is said to have created a fake firm and allotted it an industrial plot in Amritsar by transferring money from the accounts of his son and other kin to the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested Savtej Singh, sub-divisional engineer (SDE) of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC), wanted for reportedly committing irregularities in allotment of industrial plots.

A Mohali court has sent Savtej Singh, sub-divisional engineer of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation, in three-day remand of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.
A Mohali court has sent Savtej Singh, sub-divisional engineer of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation, in three-day remand of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

A spokesperson of the VB said the accused had created a fake firm — M/s Gurtej Industries — in the name of one Gurtej Singh, using fake documents. Thereafter, he allotted plot number A-394, Industrial Focal Point, Amritsar, in the name of the said firm by transferring money from the accounts of his son Manroop Singh and other relatives to the PSIEC.

A case was registered under FIR number 4 on March 8 under Sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC and 13(1)A and 13(2) at the VB flying squad-1 police station in Mohali.

According to the spokesperson, accused Savtej Singh surrendered in a Mohali court and subsequently arrested. The court remanded him in three-day VB remand, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Plot allotment scam: Vigilance arrests PSIEC official
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On