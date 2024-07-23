Plot allotment scam: Vigilance arrests PSIEC official

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested Savtej Singh, sub-divisional engineer (SDE) of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC), wanted for reportedly committing irregularities in allotment of industrial plots. A Mohali court has sent Savtej Singh, sub-divisional engineer of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation, in three-day remand of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

A spokesperson of the VB said the accused had created a fake firm — M/s Gurtej Industries — in the name of one Gurtej Singh, using fake documents. Thereafter, he allotted plot number A-394, Industrial Focal Point, Amritsar, in the name of the said firm by transferring money from the accounts of his son Manroop Singh and other relatives to the PSIEC.

A case was registered under FIR number 4 on March 8 under Sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC and 13(1)A and 13(2) at the VB flying squad-1 police station in Mohali.

According to the spokesperson, accused Savtej Singh surrendered in a Mohali court and subsequently arrested. The court remanded him in three-day VB remand, he added.