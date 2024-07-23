Plot allotment scam: Vigilance arrests PSIEC official

The accused is said to have created a fake firm and allotted it an industrial plot in Amritsar by transferring money from the accounts of his son and other kin to the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested Savtej Singh, sub-divisional engineer (SDE) of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC), wanted for reportedly committing irregularities in allotment of industrial plots.
A spokesperson of the VB said the accused had created a fake firm — M/s Gurtej Industries — in the name of one Gurtej Singh, using fake documents. Thereafter, he allotted plot number A-394, Industrial Focal Point, Amritsar, in the name of the said firm by transferring money from the accounts of his son Manroop Singh and other relatives to the PSIEC.
A case was registered under FIR number 4 on March 8 under Sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC and 13(1)A and 13(2) at the VB flying squad-1 police station in Mohali.
According to the spokesperson, accused Savtej Singh surrendered in a Mohali court and subsequently arrested. The court remanded him in three-day VB remand, he added.